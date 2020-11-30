PlayStation 5 console from outside Indian market is not going to come with Sony’s warranty card

Despite an unprecedented demand, gamers in India are waiting eagerly for Sony’s latest PlayStation 5.Importing PlayStation 5 consoles from outside markets is not going to come with Sony’ warranty card, the company as confirmed to a portal. The next-gen console was released in US, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea markets on 12 November, however, the release date of PS5 in India is still unclear. Gaming experts have advised not to buy the Sony PlayStation 5 in India right now.

However, importers to sell the consoles in India at high rates before the official launch. While some popular YouTubers and gaming enthusiasts have already taken the leap, Sony executives have made it clear that consoles not sold officially in India would not be eligible for any warrantied service by Sony. This is because the console needs to carry the original Sony India Warranty card which will only be out when the product is launched here.

According to reports, the Sony PS5 gaming consoles are now available in some un-authorized retailer stores in India, and are being sold for as much as Rs 90,000.

But the Sony PS5 consoles bought from un-authorised outlets are without warranty coverage.Sony is yet to announce the official launch date for the console in India. The prices for PS5 in India have already been announced.

Sony’s launch of its new gaming console PlayStation 5 is reportedly its biggest launch ever.And because of unprecedented demand, Sony plans to add more PS5 inventory before the end of 2020.

“We want to thank gamers everywhere for making the PS5 launch our biggest console launch ever. Demand for PS5 is unprecedented, so we wanted to confirm that more PS5 inventory will be coming to retailers before the end of the year – please stay in touch with your local retailers,” a tweet by the official Play Station account read.

This means that the PlayStation devices that are marketed by Sony India will be certified according to the Indian safety standards as set by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and this standard ceases to exist if your product has been imported from outside. Thus costing you the chance of seeking warranty.

The report added that Sony had allowed for repairs and replacements in PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 3 also only if they had an Indian retail bill and warranty card.

Although the launch date in India is unclear,Sony has announced that the PS 5 will be sold at Rs 49,990 in India. The Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Edition has been announced at Rs 39,990.