‘Free Fire’ won award for best Esport Mobile Game of the Year

The Esports Awards for 2020 have been announced and Garena Free Fire won the award for the best Esport Mobile Game of the Year. PUBG Mobile and Call Of Duty Mobile lost to Free Fire as mobile game of the year – This was the first time in the Esports Awards’ five-year history that the mobile category was added.

The games popularity is mainly attributed to Free Fire’s fast-paced gameplay and compatibility with low-end smartphones. According to a Sensor Tower report, the game gained 225 million downloads in the first three quarters of 2020 alone.

The games that Free fire compete against are:

PUBG Mobile

Mobile Legends

Call of Duty: Mobile

Clash of Clans

Brawl Stars

Clash Royale

Arena of Valor

In his acceptance speech, Harold Teo, Free Fire Producer at Garena said that the team was “humbled and honoured” to have won the award. He also dedicated the win to the Free Fire community that includes the fans, players as well as partners. Harold also acknowledged the work that the team did to make this win possible, and said that they will be working hard to “help more people around the world love Free Fire.”

It should be noted Naman ‘Mortal’ Mathur was also nominated as the Streamer of the year, and in doing so became the first Indian to be nominated for an Esports award. However, the eventually lost to Ibai.