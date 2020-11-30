First look at the new CG take on classic ‘Clifford The Big Red Dog’ unveiled

Paramount Pictures released the teaser of its upcoming live-action adaptation of the Scholastic’s popular children’s book Clifford the Big Red Dog, revealing the first look of Clifford.

The teaser has received a lot of negative reactions for the appearance of the enormous canine. Paramount went through the same thing with the first look of Sonic the Hedgehog, as fans of the video game character reacted badly to the character’s teeth. Paramount had to delay the release of the film to redesign the character.

Here is the synopsis for Clifford The Big Red Dog:

When middle-schooler Emily Elizabeth (Darby Camp) meets a magical animal rescuer (John Cleese) who gifts her a little, red puppy, she never anticipated waking up to find a giant ten-foot hound in her small New York City apartment. While her single mom (Sienna Guillory) is away for business, Emily and her fun but impulsive uncle Casey (Jack Whitehall) set out on an adventure that will keep you on the edge-of-your-seat as our heroes take a bite out of the Big Apple. Based on the beloved Scholastic book character, Clifford will teach the world how to love big!

The books were originally written by Norman Bridwell and first published in 1963. In the books, Emily Elizabeth is a much younger girl and her mom and dad are together, and family pet Clifford is a giant, red Labrador retriever.

Clifford The Big Red Dog hits theaters in 2021.