PlayerzPot extends Smriti Mandhana and Bhuvneshwar Kumar as their brand ambassadors

PlayerzPot has announced the extension of cricketing stalwarts, Smriti Mandhana and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, as their brand ambassadors. This comes close on the heels of announcing a massive re-branding exercise.

Both the sport stars will continue to anchor the brand with their charisma and will drive 360-degree communication through various campaigns and activities. They will also be seen promoting PlayerzPot through their social media platforms amongst existing and potential users.

PlayerzPot CEO Sunil Yadav commented on the association saying, “We are thrilled to announce that we have agreed to extend this successful association with Smriti and Bhuvneshwar by another term. We are proud to witness the way both of them have grown from strength to strength in their professional lives, and continued to make India proud at international platforms consistently. The past year has been one of hitting many benchmarks for us too, we witnessed 3X growth in terms of user base and have introduced multiple new offerings and services on the app. We have another action-packed year ahead, and we could think of none better who understand our brand DNA and culture the way Smriti and Bhuvneshwar do. We look forward to another fantastic year of collaboration with them.”

PlayerzPot brand ambassador Smriti Mandhana shared, “It is interesting to witness the remarkable growth of fantasy gaming in the country. I am delighted to be a part of PlayerzPot that has been at the forefront of this growth. The platform has been exceptional in building a strong connection with sports enthusiasts. Through innovative offerings, it has kept the ball rolling. I am excited to continue my partnership with PlayerzPot.”

PlayerzPot brand ambassador Bhuvneshwar Kumar added, “I am excited to extend my partnership with Playerzpot. The brand has only grown from the time this partnership started. The category and the company are giving people an opportunity to take their passion to the next level. It is empowering & entertaining sports enthusiasts at the same time. Its great to be associated with such a brand.”

Ahead of IPL 2021, Playerzpot had unveiled its new avatar of its logo, tagline and groovy new rap. The high-decibel campaign has been a successful one with app downloads and user time per session zooming up, and ‘Playerzpot Pe Khela Kya?’ by KaamBhaari becoming the earworm of IPL afficianados. With Playerzpot’s investment in the new identity and an aggressive marketing campaign to support that, the company is confident about deepening the popularity it enjoys among the young and passionate sports gaming fraternity of the country.