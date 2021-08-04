Autodesk to come together with animation and VFX innovators at SIGGRAPH 2021

During SIGGRAPH 2021, Autodesk will be exploring the future of VFX and animation and celebrating industry milestones with leading innovators from around the world.

Autodesk’s SIGGRAPH 2021 Vision Series will feature six sessions with 14 industry trailblazers who are pushing the boundaries and creating new possibilities for film and TV digital artistry. This year’s Vision Series will be hosted virtually on 10 August from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm and will include programming on Autodesk’s recent partnership with Weta Digital, Marvel Studios’ transition to a virtual studio, character rigging with Rodeo FX, and more, in addition to discussions that explore the latest on 3ds Max, Maya, Bifrost, Arnold, and ShotGrid.

Autodesk’s SIGGRAPH 2021 Vision Series schedule includes the following sessions: (all timings below are Pacific Daylight Time)

10 August

10:00-10:30 am – WetaM: Reimagining VFX production in the cloud

A fireside chat moderated by AWN co-founder and publisher Dan Sarto, and featuring Weta Digital CEO Prem Akkaraju and Autodesk entertainment and media solutions SVP Diana Colella.

Weta Digital’s Akkaraju and Autodesk’s Colella discuss the future of cloud production and offer a behind-the-scenes look at the partnership between Weta Digital and Autodesk, and how the two companies envision WetaM transforming artist workflows.

10:30-11:00 am – Recreating the past using VFX with 3ds Max

Presented by Hai Five Animasjon 3D/VFX generalist Thomas Berg and Autodesk industry marketing specialist Kelly Ng Wan.

Time travel is possible with 3ds Max. Experience the Viking Age, 18th, and 20th century within 30 minutes, as Berg breaks down VFX scenes from Olav, World War 2, and Great Northern War documentaries.

11:00-11:20 am – Rendering Whimsical Bifrost Strands with Arnold’s Toon Shader

Presented by Autodesk Arnold rendering specialist Lee Griggs.

Class is in session. Learn how to render complex Bifrost patterns with Arnold’s Toon Shader from Griggs.

11:20-11:45 am – Fireside Chat with Marvel Studios: Adapting to Our New (Virtual) Normal

Presented by Marvel Studios senior core software developer Rebecca Bever, Marvel Studios CG technical director Natt Mintrasak, and Autodesk ShotGrid subject matter expert Jessica Beisler.

ShotGrid enthusiasts, assemble! Join us for a fireside chat on Marvel Studios’ transition to a virtual studio and how ShotGrid has allowed the team to deliver, collaborate, and keep Marvel’s boldest projects on track.

11:45am-12:05 pm – Rodeo FX: Harnessing the Power of Rigging in Maya

Presented by Rodeo FX lead rigger Mathias Royrvik and Autodesk sr. product owner, USD and rigging technology Will Telford.

Rodeo FX’s Lead Rigger, Royrvik, grabs a hold of Maya’s latest rigging tools and puts them to the test on Peaky Rhino.

12:05-12:30 pm – Expedition Bifrost: Exploring New Tools and the Next Frontier

Presented by Autodesk Bifrost product manager Jonah Friedman, Autodesk software dev. manager Guillaume Laforge, and Autodesk product designer Kosta Stamatelos.

Uncover a more interactive, expressive, and robust visual programming environment. Watch an explosive session with the team behind Bifrost as they share what’s new and offer an exclusive look at the future.