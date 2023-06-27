Pixion Games, a gaming studio headed by industry veterans, announced that it has successfully closed a US$5.5 million funding round. The funds raised will help supercharge Pixion Games’ development of its flagship game, Fableborne.



Fableborne is an action role-playing game (RPG) that blends strategic base building with accessible ways for players to accumulate on-chain in-game assets. Players can build their base, raid their opponents, and upgrade buildings and Heroes in a world rich of lore with stunning visuals art and fun gameplay. With this fresh influx of capital, and continued support from its trusted investors, Pixion Games will make significant strides in Fableborne’s ongoing development. This includes Pixion League, the in-app tournament platform, turbocharging LiveOps for free-to-play games.

Pixion Games CEO and founder Kam Punia said, “Following a series of successful releases, Fableborne has garnered strong praise and positive feedback. Our team is fully focused on making Fableborne a leading a high-quality game with on-chain elements. With this mission in mind, we’re proud to say that our LiveOps powered by tournaments model is nearly ready for release.”

Pixion Games’ funding round was backed by notable investors, including Blizzard, Shima Capital, Eldridge, Merit Circle, ReadyPlayerDAO, VGC, Zee Prime, Mechanism Capital, GSR, Avalaunch, Misfits Gaming, and more. The Company has carefully curated its investor relationships by seeking out partners who are dedicated to sustainable long-term growth. With its knowledge of developing multiplayer experiences for millions of players, and a unique approach to game development, Pixion Games is ready to revolutionise the web3 gaming space. The Company’s proprietary tournament platform and data-informed approach to building conviction and hit titles is a stark contrast to the single project development of many web3 games. On-chain elements that enhance social play, user-generated content (UGC), and tradable in-game assets are carefully integrated to add extra value without negatively impacting core gameplay.

Pixion Games encourages players who wish to be a part of Fableborne’s development journey to join in the upcoming playtests. Becoming a part of the Fableborne community grants early, exclusive access to new releases and provides opportunity to play a pivotal role in shaping this highly anticipated game.