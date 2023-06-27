Fantastic adventure Lonely Castle in the Mirror comes to Blu-ray and all major digital platforms from GKIDS with distribution by Shout! Factory on 26 September. Bonus features will include trailers and an art gallery of the film’s stunning visuals.

The latest animated feature is available for pre-order from GKIDS .

From acclaimed director Keiichi Hara (Miss Hokusai, Colorful, The Wonderland) and based on the bestselling novel by Mizuki Tsujimura, Lonely Castle in the Mirror is a heartfelt drama about the pains of growing up and the unlikely bonds that can bring people together.

As per the official synopsis: Shy outcast Kokoro has been avoiding school for weeks when she discovers a portal in her bedroom mirror. She reaches through and finds herself transported to an enchanted castle where she is joined by six other students. When a girl in a wolf mask explains that they have been invited to play a game, the teens must work together to uncover the mysterious connection that unites them. However, anyone who breaks the rules will be eaten by a wolf.

Lonely Castle in the Mirror was the first Japanese animated feature to be selected for the Rotterdam International Film Festival, where it had its international premiere, and was nominated for Animation of the Year at the 2023 Japan Academy Film Prize. A breathtaking journey of choices and consequences, it’s a must have for every anime fan’s collection.