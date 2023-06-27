The kids and family content producer and distributor Powerkids Entertainment has announced that it has concluded a series of broadcast deals for a host of shows from its content catalogue, comprising its own IPs and a collection of highly acclaimed third-party titles.

Most of these deals are inked for Powerkids’ flagship franchise The Jungle Book series. One is with Canal Plus (Season 1&2, 104×11’ and two TV specials 1×60’ & 1×32’) for the series and its spinoff series The Jungle Book – Safari (Season 1: 26×12’) for French speaking Europe and Africa. Other deals for The Jungle Book are inked with Astro for Malaysia (Season 1: 52×11’ and 2 TV specials 1×60’ & 1×32’), with Shemaroo for India (4 Seasons: 156×11’ & 78×7.5’), with Tata Play for India (3rd Season: 52×11’) and with Unique TV for India (3 Seasons: 156×11’).

Unique TV has also acquired The Psammy Show (Season 1: 52×11’) for India.

MBC has teamed up with Powerkids for Middle East and North Africa where it has acquired rights for the company’s brand-new show Dragonero- Tales of Paladins (Season 1: 26×22’). TVNZ has acquired Dragonero- Tales of Paladins (Season 1: 26×22’) and The Psammy Show (Season 1: 52×11’) for New Zealand.

HKTVE has acquired Wissper (Season 1 & 2: 104×7’) for Hong Kong. Chie Media has acquired The Jungle Book (3 Seasons: 156×11’ & 1 TV Special: 1×60’), Lassie (Season 1: 26×22’), The New Adventures of Peter Pan series (2 TV specials: 1×65 & 1×42’) for India.

ETV has picked up rights for The Jungle Book (4th Season: 78×7) and renewed its rights for The Jungle Book – Safari (Season 1: 26×12’) and Robinhood (2nd Season: 52×11’) for India.

Powerkids Entertainment CEO Manoj Mishra said, “We are grateful to all our partners for providing a home to our shows on their esteemed networks. Powerkids Entertainment remains committed to producing and distributing top-tier animated kids’ content and continues to pave the way in delivering unparalleled entertainment that captures the hearts and minds of children worldwide”.