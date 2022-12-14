The Winter Wonderland Event for Overwatch 2 is quickly approaching. Just in time for the holiday season, Blizzard Entertainment is giving its hero shooter game, Overwatch 2, a winter makeover featuring Christmas aesthetics with ice-cold arcade modes lined up for this year’s Winter Wonderland! The updates are as follows:

Mei’s Snowball Offensive, where Mei no longer fires a stream of frost or icicles but instead fires snowballs to instantly knock out her opponents in a 6v6 Elimination or an 8-player FFA Deathmatch ruleset.

Mei’s Yeti Hunt, a unique 5v1 raid-boss brawl. A Yeti is stealing food from the local village, and it’s up to the team of five Mei players to set traps and freeze the rampaging Yeti. If Yeti steals too much meat, he will go into an outrage and can easily wipe out the enemy team. Carefully spread out, set your traps, and catch the Yeti!

Freezethaw Elimination is Overwatch 2’s version of freeze tag, where the goal is to freeze all the opponents by eliminating them while getting your own teammates back in the game by thawing them. No game is ever truly complete unless you make sure to chill each of your opponents to the bone in this fast-paced elimination game mode.

Log into Overwatch 2 from 20 December to 4 January to receive a wreath weapon charm and the 2023 Celebration Hat player icon.