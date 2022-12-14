Red Bull M.E.O. Cricket Invitational to take place on 16December at Andheri Sports Complex in Mumbai engaging the esports and cricket audience with a fun event which will be livestreamed on Red Bull Game On (YouTube Channel) where viewers get to see their favorite e-gamers in the rawest state, playing a game of box cricket.

The winners of the Red Bull M.E.O. Season 5 WCC (World Cricket Championship) will be a part of the cricket match, and the toss for the cricket match will take place on WCC 3. The winner and the runner- up of the Red Bull M.E.O. Season 5 WCC play a single over watch on WCC 3 and the winner of the in-game match, wins the toss, and the captain elects to bat or bowl.

Red Bull M.E.O., a global competitive celebration of the mobile gaming scene, found its national champions at the national final on Sunday 20November at the picturesque Sunder Nursery, a 16th century marvel and the capital’s first ever arboretum. Some of India’s top esports teams came face to face to battle it out across three titles: Pokémon UNITE, Clash of Clans and World Cricket Championship 3. The winners of each of the titles will experience a Formula 1 Grand Prix live.

Hyderabad’s Rachakonda Sai Kumar emerged champion against Ujjwal Sharma from Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh in a thrilling encounter. A total of 96 players qualified for the play-offs after 48 days of daily qualifiers starting from 16 September to 2 November which was played on both WCC 2 and WCC3. The playoffs took place between 8November to 11 November. The top two players progressed to the India Finale.

On 16December , two teams of top eight gaming content creators lead by Red Bull Players Ankit ‘V3nom’ Panth and Ujjawal Chaurasia Aka Techno Gamerz, will play box cricket at Andheri Sports Complex, 2.30pm onwards.

Team Selection & Rules:

No of teams – 2

Team Red

Captain: Red Bull Player Ankit ‘V3nom’ Panth

Team Blue

Captain: Red Bull Player Ujjawal Chaurasia Aka Techno Gamerz

No of players in the team: eight

Rules:

Each team is made up of 8 players.

The bowler must bowl 6 legal deliveries to constitute an over.

The game will have two umpires standing at either end of the wicket. The umpires make decisions on whether the batsmen are out after an appeal and also check that the bowler has bowled a legal delivery.

All umpire decisions are final, there are no reviews.

A batsmen can be given out by either being bowled ( the ball hitting their stumps), caught (fielder catches the ball without it bouncing), Leg Before Wicket (the ball hits the batsmen’s pads impeding its line into the stumps), stumped (the wicket keeper strikes the stumps with their gloves whilst the batsmen is outside of their crease with ball in hand), hit wicket (the batsmen hits their own wicket), Handled ball ( the batsmen handles the cricket ball on purpose), timed out (the player fails to reach the crease within 30 seconds of the previous batsmen leaving the field), hit ball twice (batsmen hits the cricket ball twice with their bat) and obstruction ( the batsmen purposely prevents the fielder from getting the ball).

The scores are then cumulative and the team with the most runs after each innings are the winner.

The fielding team must have one designated wicket keeper who is the only person allow to wear pads and gloves on the field. The wicket keeper stands behind the opposite end to the bowler to catch the ball.

Talent expected to play the cricket match on 16th December:

TEAM RED Ankit Pant Jonathan K18 Ghatak Rakazone Xyaa Gunshot Rachakonda Sai Kumar – WCC winner of Red Bull M.E.O. Season 5



TEAM BLUE Techno Gamerz Rachit Roo Kronten Gamerfleet Tbone Sharkshe Fa2 Ujjwal Sharma – WCC Runner-up of Red Bull M.E.O. Season 5



Live stream on Red Bull Game On (YouTube Channel) to start at 2 pm with a countdown of 30 mins.