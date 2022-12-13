Genius Brands, Blue Origin, and SMAC Productions announced plans to develop and produce Blue Origin Space Rangers, an epic animated space adventure series for kids and families, designed to inspire the next generation for the benefit of Earth. The series will star a diverse group of global youth and include appearances by Michael Strahan and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos. Mainframe Studios, an affiliate of Genius Brands, will produce the animation. The announcement comes one year after Strahan’s trip aboard Blue Origin NS-19 on 11 December 2021.

As we stand on the eve of a new era of space travel, Blue Origin Space Rangers will feature junior astronauts and adult leaders, who will live, create, and experiment together as they explore the infinite possibilities of life in space. With the mission to spark curiosity and encourage creativity among kids and families, the series will take audiences on a journey to explore the universe, science, new worlds, and perhaps new beings. Students will develop their skills in science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics to tackle the challenges and opportunities of space for the benefit of Earth.

Constance Schwartz-Morini of SMAC Productions and Andy Heyward of Genius Brands will serve as executive producers of the series. Michael Hirsh, who produced the original Star Wars animation of Ewoks and Droids, will produce alongside Michael Hefferon for Mainframe Studios.

Genius Brands International CEO Andy Heyward said, “Blue Origin Space Rangers will be groundbreaking for Genius Brands in its creative scope, and for me personally, it is a dream come true given my lifelong passion for astronomy. Partnering with Blue Origin and SMAC Productions will create multiple touchpoints for kids and families to explore, learn, and deliver a one-of-a-kind space experience. We look forward to not just world-class storytelling but inviting the voice talent of guest stars from the world of music, sports, influencers, and celebrities, young and old.”

SMAC Entertainment CEO and co-founder Constance Schwartz Morini said, “One year ago, I watched my friend and business partner Michael Strahan become an astronaut. This extraordinary experience was the motivation for us to create Blue Origin Space Rangers, a series that would inspire future astronauts. For our first project in the animated space, we couldn’t imagine two better partners than Blue Origin and Genius Brands to develop and bring this series to a distributor.”

Blue Origin Marketing, and Sales strategy SVP and Club for the Future president said, “We’re excited to collaborate with Genius Brands and SMAC Productions to deliver an adventure-driven, STEAM-based animated series that will inspire people to consider the potential of using our solar system – for the benefit of Earth.”