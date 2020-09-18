Paytm assures its apps are 100 per cent safe after pulled out from Google Play Store

Digital payments app Paytm and the gaming wing Paytm First Games have been taken down from the Google Play Store. However Paytm assures that their apps are 100 per cent secure and safe for users.

Google shared in an official blogpost that, “Google Play is designed to provide a safe and secure experience for our consumers while also giving developers the platform and tools they need to build sustainable businesses. Our global policies have always been designed with that goal in mind, considering the good of all our stakeholders.

We have the same goals for our gambling policy. We don’t allow online casinos or support any unregulated gambling apps that facilitate sports betting. This includes if an app leads consumers to an external website that allows them to participate in paid tournaments to win real money or cash prizes, it is a violation of our policies.”

In the official statement by google claries the reason behind Paytm first games app however on the other hand it did not shared the reason why it has removed the payment app.

“Paytm Android app is temporarily unavailable on Google’s Play Store for new downloads or updates. It will be back very soon. All your money is completely safe, and you can continue to enjoy your Paytm app as normal,” said Paytm in a tweet.

Additionally, Google’s blog post also states, “When an app violates these policies, we notify the developer of the violation and remove the app from Google Play until the developer brings the app into compliance.”

Later Paytm also posted in their official statement that “We continue to work with Google to restore our Android app. We assure all our users that their balances and linked accounts are 100 per cent safe. Our services are fully functional on all existing apps and you can continue enjoying Paytm like before.”

Paytm also posted on their official blogpost that all the activities on Paytm are completely lawful, and they have been temporarily removed the cashback component in an effort to meet the Play Store policy requirements.