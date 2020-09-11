‘Pac-Man Geo’ is an augmented reality game to release in fall

PAC-MAN is arguably one of the most iconic arcade games in existence, and while it has undergone various iterations over the years, we think the latest version could be a rather interesting one. Dubbed PAC-MAN Geo, this is a new game announced by Bandai Namco that takes PAC-MAN into the real world through the use of augmented reality.

According to the company, “PAC-MAN GEO is an action game utilising the road information of Google Maps Platform. By selecting the scope to be played as a stage from a world map, players can build their game stage in real-time, and encounter PAC-MAN, power pellets, and ghosts. Through this service, players can play PAC-MAN on a real-world map.”

Backing the proposal of a “new type of play” utilising Google

Maps Platform, BANDAI NAMCO Research began engaging in technical verification and prototype direction in 2018. Based on the results of the technical verification, from 2019, the company cooperated with planning and development for the game’s commercialisation.

Players will get to create unique mazes out of their local city streets while also competing for high scores in those very mazes. It would seem everyone will be free to travel the globe creating new courses to play, and this should allow specific locations to earn reputations for offering enjoyable challenges. Of course, this all hinges on the game’s popularity, because if no one is playing, then there won’t be any courses or high scores to bother with.

The game is currently scheduled for a release this coming fall where it will be available on both iOS and Android, so you can go ahead and pre-register your interest and be notified when the game does eventually become available.