Hulu drops first look and logo of Marvel’s new adult animated series, ‘M.O.D.O.K.’

Hulu has revealed the first look and logo for Marvel’s upcoming adult animated series –M.O.D.O.K., to air on Disney’s Hulu streaming service.

This announcement comes right in time ahead of the virtual New York Comic Con panels. Along with the logo and first look, the official social media accounts of the animated series have also been launched. Apart from M.O.D.O.K., Hulu’s Marvel presence will also be felt in the form of a panel for Helstrom.

More than official ⚡. Here are our confirmed panels for #NYCC: Animaniacs, Books of Blood, Helstrom, M.O.D.O.K. and Monsterland. See you soon! pic.twitter.com/RdR6qqN1f6 — Hulu (@hulu) September 9, 2020

In Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. (Mental Organism Designed Only For Killing), the megalomaniacal supervillain M.O.D.O.K. (Oswalt) has long pursued his dream of one day conquering the world. The synopsis follows: M.O.D.O.K. has long terrorized Marvel heroes with his computer-like mind and psionic powers. But after years of setbacks and failures fighting the Earth’s mightiest heroes, M.O.D.O.K. has run his evil organization A.I.M. (Advanced Idea Mechanics) into the ground. Ousted as A.I.M.’s leader, while also dealing with his crumbling marriage and family life, he is set to confront his greatest challenge yet: a midlife crisis!

M.O.D.O.K. will star Patton Oswalt as M.O.D.O.K., Aimee Garcia as Jodie, Ben Schwartz as Lou, Melissa Fumero as Melissa, Wendi McLendon-Covey as Monica Rappaccini, Beck Bennett as Austin Van Der Sleet, Jon Daly as Super Adaptoid and Sam Richardson as Gary. The series has yet to receive a premiere date.