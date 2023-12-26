Skyesports has again tied up with Pova for the fourth edition of epic esports IP, the Pova Cup. This season will feature Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) as the country’s top teams face off on the battlefield for the title. The fourth season of the Pova Cup witnessed over 6000 players signing up from every corner of the country.

Commenting on the tournament, Skyesports founder and CEO Shiva Nandy said, “We strongly believe in nurturing the roots of Indian esports. We collaborated on creating this successful IP with Tecno and are now thrilled to bring its fourth edition with even more opportunities for players. Collaborating with a brand like Pova, recognising the significance of grassroots esports and sharing our vision of expanding the gaming scene is a pleasure. Encouraging others to join us in this pursuit, we all have a responsibility to elevate the esports community to new heights—the potential is limitless.”

From the open qualifiers, the top six teams have advanced to the semi-finals conducted on 24 and 25 December. In the semifinals, the six qualified BGMI teams were joined by 18 invitees as they competed for a spot in the electrifying Pova Cup season four grand finals.

The 24 teams that were in the semifinals are as follows:

Blind Esports

Revenant Esports

Team Soul

GodLike Esports

Entity Gaming

Big Brothers Esports

Reckoning Esports

Aerobotz Esports

Insane Esports

Team Tamilas

Team XSpark

Medal Esports

Team Autobotz

Orangutan Gaming

Team Empire

WSB Gaming

Marcos Gaming

Numen Gaming

TEAM RANVEER

Enigma Gaming

SILLY ESPORTS

Hyderabad Hydras

ANONYMOUS ESPORTS

GLA ESPORTS

During the semifinals, these 24 teams were divided into three groups of eight and engaged in a round-robin format across two days. Each team competed in eight matches, striving to secure their position in the grand finals. The top 16 teams from the overall standings progressed to the pinnacle event.

The 16 qualified teams for the Skyesports Pova Cup 2023 finals are as follows:

Team Soul

Orangutan Gaming

Blind Esports

Medal Esports

Team Tamilas

Aerobotz

Reckoning Esports

Entity Gaming

Big Brother Esports

Team Numen

Anonymous Esports

Hyderabad Hydras

Team Empire

Hidden Ones

Enigma Gaming

Marcos Gaming

The climax of the Pova Cup season four BGMI Grand Finals will unfold on 26 and 27 December, featuring a high-stakes battle among the 16 teams across 12 matches to determine the ultimate champions.

Fans can catch all the action live on the Skyesports YouTube channel from 7 pm IST onwards.