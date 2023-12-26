Skyesports has again tied up with Pova for the fourth edition of epic esports IP, the Pova Cup. This season will feature Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) as the country’s top teams face off on the battlefield for the title. The fourth season of the Pova Cup witnessed over 6000 players signing up from every corner of the country.
Commenting on the tournament, Skyesports founder and CEO Shiva Nandy said, “We strongly believe in nurturing the roots of Indian esports. We collaborated on creating this successful IP with Tecno and are now thrilled to bring its fourth edition with even more opportunities for players. Collaborating with a brand like Pova, recognising the significance of grassroots esports and sharing our vision of expanding the gaming scene is a pleasure. Encouraging others to join us in this pursuit, we all have a responsibility to elevate the esports community to new heights—the potential is limitless.”
From the open qualifiers, the top six teams have advanced to the semi-finals conducted on 24 and 25 December. In the semifinals, the six qualified BGMI teams were joined by 18 invitees as they competed for a spot in the electrifying Pova Cup season four grand finals.
The 24 teams that were in the semifinals are as follows:
- Blind Esports
- Revenant Esports
- Team Soul
- GodLike Esports
- Entity Gaming
- Big Brothers Esports
- Reckoning Esports
- Aerobotz Esports
- Insane Esports
- Team Tamilas
- Team XSpark
- Medal Esports
- Team Autobotz
- Orangutan Gaming
- Team Empire
- WSB Gaming
- Marcos Gaming
- Numen Gaming
- TEAM RANVEER
- Enigma Gaming
- SILLY ESPORTS
- Hyderabad Hydras
- ANONYMOUS ESPORTS
- GLA ESPORTS
During the semifinals, these 24 teams were divided into three groups of eight and engaged in a round-robin format across two days. Each team competed in eight matches, striving to secure their position in the grand finals. The top 16 teams from the overall standings progressed to the pinnacle event.
The 16 qualified teams for the Skyesports Pova Cup 2023 finals are as follows:
- Team Soul
- Orangutan Gaming
- Blind Esports
- Medal Esports
- Team Tamilas
- Aerobotz
- Reckoning Esports
- Entity Gaming
- Big Brother Esports
- Team Numen
- Anonymous Esports
- Hyderabad Hydras
- Team Empire
- Hidden Ones
- Enigma Gaming
- Marcos Gaming
The climax of the Pova Cup season four BGMI Grand Finals will unfold on 26 and 27 December, featuring a high-stakes battle among the 16 teams across 12 matches to determine the ultimate champions.
Fans can catch all the action live on the Skyesports YouTube channel from 7 pm IST onwards.