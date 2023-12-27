Ampverse DMI’s College Rivals tour which recently concluded in Bengaluru, saw participation from institutions such as the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru Institute of Technology (BIT), ⁠Dayananda Sagar Academy of Technology and Management (DSATM), Reva University ⁠and Atria Institute of Technology.

College Rivals is Ampverse DMI’s collegiate esports IP, where the company travels with its famed gaming truck to various colleges around India. In Bengaluru, College Rivals attracted more than 800 attendees per day and over 14,000 registrations, with 70,000 plus registrations nationwide.

Esports athlete and streamer Payal Dhare also known as Payal Gaming, extended a personal invitation to the students at Bangalore Technological Institute, encouraging them to participate in the event.

Expressing her enthusiasm, Payal Gaming said, “I am truly honored and thrilled to be part of the College Rivals experience. Joining the students in this competitive esports tournament has been an exhilarating journey, and together, we are conquering new horizons in the gaming world. College Rivals is distinctive in the gaming ecosystem, not just for its thrilling competitions but also for opening doors to exciting career opportunities for esports enthusiasts across the nation. I believe that one-of-a-kind events like College Rivals will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of aspiring gamers and players, paving the way for an even brighter and more vibrant gaming community in our country.”

Across campuses in Bengaluru, students participated in games and musical interludes. The Rap Battle at Atria Institute showcased the synergy of energy, music and youth culture.

College Rivals’ partners include Philips, Jio Games, Glance, Nostra, and CrepDogCrew.

As per Ampverse DMI, the enthusiasm from students and the tournament’s impact on social media have powered its popularity in Bengaluru, garnering a total of 66 million views so far across platforms.

The esports collegiate tour now progresses to its upcoming destination, Pune, where it will engage with the colleges of the city and uncover the finest young esports talents.