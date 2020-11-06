nWay to produce new WWE game ‘Undefeated’ for mobile

WWE revealed that the video game developer nWay will produce a new game which will be called Undefeated. The video game will be launched on 3 December 2020 for iOS and Android mobile devices.

The game is specially designed to be played on mobile devices where gamers from around the world can compete against each other in real-time.

According to technocodex here is what WWE and nWay had to say about the new game, Undefeated:

“nWay, a subsidiary of Animoca Brands, today announced that WWE Undefeated, the latest WWE mobile game featuring real-time head-to-head competition, will release worldwide on Thursday, 3 December 2020 for iOS and Android devices. Featuring WWE Superstars and Legends, WWE Undefeated blends over-the-top action with real-time strategy gameplay. Developed by nWay, the developer and publisher of hit multiplayer games such as Power Rangers: Legacy Wars and Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid, WWE Undefeated features quick-session matches designed for mobile devices, set against exotic backdrops from around the world. Players can compete head-to-head in real-time with live opponents while experiencing the action, signature moves, and larger-than-life Superstars synonymous with WWE.”

WWE has announced that fans can pre-register for the game to unlock various rewards. Fans will get special rewards if they pre-register in the first seven days.