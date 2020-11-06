Globo inks $250M original content plan deal Disney+

Brazilian Globo has struck a joint subscription deal with Disney+. The agreement means Brazilian viewers are now able to subscribe to both Disney+ and Globoplay for R$37.90 ($6.69) over a 12-month plan, or for R$43.90 ($7.75) per month.

Globo has plans to invest $250m in original content in 2021. It has already signed partnerships with companies including Sony Pictures Television, with Rio Connection among the shows on the slate.

“We have always listened to our customers to better understand their needs and expectations. And in doing so we have gained increasing insight into what people want: simplicity, convenience and quality at an affordable price,” said Globo Director of digital products and services Erick Brêtas. “To meet these demands, we have partnered with Disney to bundle our streaming services together to offer a combo pack that combines the very best in terms of content and storytelling, all in one place: a vast library which includes movies, series, telenovelas, documentaries, cartoons, animated shows for kids and families, in addition to the best live channels on pay TV, available, for example, on the Globoplay+ live channels package.”

Disney+, which will also operate as a standalone platform in Brazil, will offer Globoplay clients access to the first season of The Mandalorian, as well as Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic content through the combo offer.

The Disney+ -Globoplay combo offer starts on 3 November, before Disney+ launches across Latin America, including Brazil, on 17 November