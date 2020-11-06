Disney+ releases trailer of ‘LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special’

Disney+ has released a trailer of the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special. The special takes place after Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and follows Rey as she prepares for Life Day. The film seems to make fun of the Star Wars Holiday Special that released in 1978.

The special has most of the major characters including Rey, Finn, Poe, and also the classic characters Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Yoda, Obi-Wan, Palpatine as well as Baby Yoda.

The official synopsis reads, “The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special reunites Rey, Finn, Poe, Chewie, Rose and the droids for a joyous feast on Life Day. Rey sets off on a new adventure with BB-8 to gain a deeper knowledge of the Force. At a mysterious Jedi Temple, she is hurled into a cross-timeline adventure through beloved moments in Star Wars cinematic history, coming into contact with Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Yoda, Obi-Wan and other iconic heroes and villains from all nine Skywalker saga films. But will she make it back in time for the Life Day feast and learn the true meaning of holiday spirit?”

The special comes from a collaboration between Lucasfilm and LEGO, and will become the first animated special to debut on Disney+. The production is directed by Ken Cunningham and written by David Shayne, who also serves as an executive producer alongside James Waugh, Josh Rimes, Jason Cosler, Jacqui Lopez, Jill Wilfert and Keith Malone.

The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special releases on 17 November on Disney+ Hotstar.