Electronic Arts and UFC extend multi-year partnership to bring more MMA games

Electronic Arts (EA) and UFC announced a multi-year renewal of their partnership to continue to deliver martial arts (MMA) games. Millions of players worldwide will get to compete in the virtual octagon through the EA SPORTS UFC franchise.

The new agreement arrives as the world is playing and watching more EA SPORTS UFC than ever before as MMA fandom continues to grow. Fans played more than 64 million simulated UFC fights during the EA SPORTS UFC 4 launch week, a 125 per cent year-over-year increase compared with the previous edition, EA SPORTS UFC 3. EA SPORTS UFC 4 launch weekend timed alongside UFC 252: Miocic vs. Cormier 3 enhanced the connection to the sport driving a spike of almost 75 per cent more players than EA SPORTS UFC 3.

“We’re thrilled to extend our more than 10-year partnership with the UFC as we continue to build one of the fastest-growing sports franchises in the world, based on the rapidly expanding sport of MMA,” said EA SPORTS executive vice president and group GM Cam Weber. “This agreement will allow us to push the creative boundaries of mixed martial arts video games and connect millions more around the world to the culture of the sport.”

“We’re thrilled that we will continue our partnership with EA for the next 10 years. EA SPORTS has become a natural extension of UFC’s brand and an important way to engage with our fans. We’ve just launched our most successful game to date and EA keeps proving there’s room to grow and introduce new fans to the sport. We’re going to keep pushing the boundaries together and make incredible games that UFC fans love to play,” said UFC Global Consumer Products senior vice president Tracey Bleczinski.

The partnership will include more forms of play and self-expression, available on more platforms, including expanded future offerings for mobile players. This partnership will also focus on design, visualisation, and development innovations for the games to grow and deepen the world of EA SPORTS UFC, impacting how they play and feel, and how players connect to the sport as it happens.