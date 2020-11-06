Razer announces Kaira Pro; an Xbox and cloud gaming headset

Razer has announced the Kaira Pro, designed for Xbox, a high-performance wireless gaming headset for Xbox Series X|S featuring Razer’s latest award-winning audio technologies, delivering a next-level audio experience on the next generation of Xbox consoles. Using Razer’s TriForce Titanium 50mm Drivers and HyperClear Supercardioid Mic, and with Xbox Wireless and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, the Kaira Pro provides audio and clear voice communications for both Xbox Series X|S and cloud gaming players.

Lack of cross-platform compatibility left gamers using different headsets to play the same game on different devices, often compromising on performance and features. With the Razer Kaira Pro, gamers can use the same high-quality, feature-rich headset on their Xbox Series X|S, PC and Android phone or tablet, to enjoy the rich, immersive sound and crackle free comms for that perfect gaming experience, whether at home or on the go.

“Now that gamers can play their favourite games almost anywhere they want, the need for a high-performance, multi-platform headset is greater than ever. With the Kaira Pro, gamers now have a single headset for use at home on their Xbox Series X|S or PC, which is also ideal when they’re out and playing on their Android phone or tablet. By pairing the Kaira Pro with a Razer Kishi and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, gamers can take the full console experience with them wherever they go,” says Razer’s peripherals business unit senior vice president Alvin Cheung.

The Kaira Pro is specifically designed for multi-device compatibility, capable of connecting to a variety of platforms and devices. Using Xbox Wireless and Bluetooth 5.0, the Kaira Pro can be connected to the new Xbox Series X|S without the need for a dongle, and to Windows 10 PC and Android phones or tablets via Bluetooth 5.0, allowing gamers to take their headset to as many places as they take their games.

Kaira Pro has a detachable Razer HyperClear Supercardioid Mic for crystal-clear voice chat. When out and about, the microphone can be removed, and a separate, built-in mobile microphone, concealed within the headset automatically takes over voice communication, keeping the look of the Kaira Pro clean and lightweight.

The headphone is priced at $99.99 and will be available from 5 November at Razer’s official site and under authorised resellers