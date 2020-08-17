Nvidia offers ‘Hyper Scape’ battle pass token free with six months GeForce Now subscription

Nvidia is celebrating the launch of Ubisoft’s new entry in the battle royale market, the first-person shooter Hyper Scape, with a pretty solid deal for its GeForce Now cloud gaming platform. It’s offering a Hyper Scape battle pass token for players signing up for six months of its streaming service, GeForce Now.

“Enter the Hyper Scape instantly on any device you own. Fight to be the last one standing or take the Crown and claim victory, using the power of GeForce Now. For a limited time, upgrade to a 6-month Founders membership and get one month free, a Hyper Scape Season One Battle Pass token, plus an exclusive Hyper Scape in-game content pack,” reads Nvidia’s post .



Exclusive Adi Volta Champion Skin (Rare)

Exclusive Volta Drop Pod (Rare)

Citric Dragonfly Weapon Skin (Rare)

Boxer Shuffle Emote (Epic)

Apart from battle pass here are the things that the pack will include:

Players upgrading to a $25 six-month Founders pack will also secure one free month of GeForce Now. Nvidia reckons the bundle is worth roughly $70. If someone already subscribed to GeForce Now through the Founders tier, which locked in their pricing at $4.99 a month, Nvidia says this new bundle will stack with that existing offer. In other words, they can pay the $25 now and get an additional six months of access to GeForce Now after your Founders pricing rate expires in addition to the Hyper Scape benefits.