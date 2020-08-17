Discovery Kids partners with Doordarshan to entertain kids across the country with select episodes of popular shows

Discovery Kids, a popular kids’ channel from Discovery India, has joined hands with national broadcaster, Doordarshan with an aim to inspire and entertain children across the country.

As part of the understanding, starting July, select episodes of animated series, Little Singham, Kisna and Sheikh Chilli and Friendz are being aired on DD National at 8:00 am every day.

Commenting on this collaboration, Discovery South Asia managing director Megha Tata said, “Discovery Kids is committed towards bringing high quality content for the little minds that also keeps them inspired. We are sharing some of the most exciting Indian animation with Doordarshan to give another reason for children who don’t have access to Discovery Kids to stay at home even as the lockdown is over.”

Little Singham, launched by Discovery Kids in collaboration with Rohit Shetty Picturez and Reliance Animation, is an animated adaptation of Singham, India’s most successful supercop brand and biggest Bollywood blockbusters of all time, showcases the fun and thrilling adventures of a brave kid super-cop with Lion powers as he defends his town, country and the world from Bad guys, scary mutants and alien invasions.

Sheikh Chilli and Friendz, co-produced by Apsons Entertainment, revolves around the adventures of an innocent boy Sheikh Chilli and his friends of Jhunjhun Nagar. His heart is in the right place, but his plans and actions are a source of humor as well as trouble for his friends. Kisna, co-produced by Cosmos Maya, is a story of an adventurous and amusing young boy from Anandnagri and his adversary the wicked Raja Durjan of Andher Nagri. Using his superpowers, Kisna, along with his friends, try to solve every problem with wit and valour.

“Over the last three months, we have showcased iconic programming [including kids] to engage and entertain audiences even as the country braced with a pandemic. Discovery Kids’ programming on Doordarshan is another important chapter in this journey. I am grateful to Discovery for coming forward and sharing this content for the larger good of society,” added Prasar Bharati chief executive officer Shashi Shekhar Vempati.