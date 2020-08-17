EA Access and Origin Access will merge under new EA Play banner

EA has rebranded EA Access and Origin Access as EA Play. The subscription service gets the new name and new look from 18 August.

“The EA Access and Origin Access subscription game services will be getting a fresh new name and look starting 18 August. EA Access and Origin Access Basic will become EA Play, and Origin Access Premier will change to EA Play Pro. All the great benefits you love (access to a library of top titles, early game trials, and your 10per cent membership discount) aren’t going anywhere. In fact, we’re adding even more in the coming months, starting with exclusive in-game challenges and monthly reward drops for members on select titles,” says official post.

EA Access currently runs for $4.99 a month or $29.99 a year. Origin Access is the same price, with Origin Access Premier running $14.99 a month or $99.99 a year.

After the change goes live “members will be able to access exclusive in-game challenges and rewards, unlock special member-only content, play early trials of brand-new titles, get instant access to a collection of our best-loved series and top titles, and save 10 per cent on EA digital purchases, from full games to DLC, ” reads the post.

EA is likely hoping that combining EA Access and Origin Access under one banner will make it easier for people when shopping around. The move comes just as EA is preparing to bring its subscription services to Steam, and the rebrand is likely not a coincidence.