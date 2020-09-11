Ninja is returning back to Twitch with a multiyear deal

Ninja’s back on Twitch, exclusively, in a multiyear deal with the site. It’s another big move for Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, who’s had quite a year even aside from the ongoing pandemic.

“I am excited to get back to streaming full-time and connecting with my loyal fanbase.I really took my time to decide which platform was best and Twitch has been supportive throughout this process and understanding my overall career goals. In this next chapter, I’m going to make it a point to elevate and bring more eyes to underrepresented creators. I am looking forward to working with Twitch to demonstrate how this amazing community of gamers can make a meaningful impact,” Ninja said in a statement.

Last August, he left Twitch for an exclusive deal with Mixer — which shut down at the end of June, scrapped for parts over at Facebook Gaming. After he became a free agent, Ninja streamed a few times on Twitch and YouTube while figuring out his next move.

There’s no denying Ninja’s star power. He has 15 million Twitch followers and 24 million YouTube subscribers. Blevins was the first gamer to get his own skin in Fortnite (the game he’s best known for playing) and he’ll soon have one in Fall Guys. His return to Twitch is a big deal, and it’s likely to help the streaming service stay well ahead of its rivals.