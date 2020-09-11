DreamWorks’ ‘Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts’ will return next month for its third and final season

Dreamworks’ animated series Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts has been officially renewed for a third season on Netflix. Fans don’t have long to wait because season three will release on Netflix on 2 October. Unfortunately for fans, this will also be the show’s final season.

The show is based on a webcomic series by Radford Sechrist, and debuted on Netflix in January 2020, following season two in June. It follows a young girl Kipo’s adventures in a fantastic post-apocalyptic Earth filled with mutant animals.

The first two seasons focused on a villainous monkey Scarlemange (Dan Stevens), with the introduction of Dr. Emilia (Amy Landecker) in season two. In a press release, DreamWorks has revealed that Kipo will be facing even greater villains in the new season.

“After dethroning Scarlemagne, Kipo and the Brunch Bunch face a more daunting foe: Dr. Emilia, who plots to eliminate mutekind to make the surface ‘safe’ for humans. But Kipo has an optimistic vision of a world where mutes and humans get along with each other. To achieve that dream, she must lean on her friends and rise to a role she may not be ready for.”

The lead voice cast makes a return, with Karen Fukuhara (The Boys) as Kipo, Sydney Mikayla (School of Rock) as Wolf and Coy Stewart (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) as Benson. Seasons one and two features 10 episodes each and are available on Netflix.