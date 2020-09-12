Newegg celebrates National Video Games Day with deals for gamers

Newegg, one of the leading tech-focused e-retailers in North America, today unveiled its plan to celebrate National Video Games Day (#NationalVideoGamesDay) with big savings on 4,000+ digital games. Newegg’s National Video Games Day Sale kicks off at 12:01 a.m. Pacific Time on Saturday, 12 September and runs until 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time on Sunday, 13 September

“Gamers have been a mainstay of our customer base since the company’s inception nearly two decades ago.National Video Games Day is the perfect time to give back to the gaming community with some of our biggest and most far-reaching savings of the year on legacy titles, cult classics and new releases,” said Newegg’s Global CEO Anthony Chow.

For starters, Newegg is offering 10 off 4,000+ Digital Xbox and PC games (maximum per-order discount of $200). Additionally, the company is selling discounted Xbox, Xbox Ultimate Game Pass and Nintendo gift cards.

Newegg is also offering attractive savings on new releases, including Xbox Flight Simulator, Xbox Marvel’s Avenger, Xbox NBA 2K21 and Xbox Madden NFL 21 ($6 off each title). Additionally, customers can take advantage of aggressive discounts on popular legacy PC titles such as Battle Field V ($28 off), Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order ($30 off) and Middle-Earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition ($48 off).