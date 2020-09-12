Legendary animator Don Bluth launches a new animation studio

Animation legend Don Bluth has launched a new animation studio, Don Bluth Studios. The new Facebook page for Don Bluth Studios says:

Don Bluth is teaming up with Lavalle Lee from Traditional Animation to create brand new content from the newly formed Don Bluth Studios, LLC. This new company is going to be establishing NEW characters, NEW ideas and NEW cartoons. These fully animated ideas will be pitched to television networks and online streaming services. We believe the public is craving another renaissance of hand drawn animation. Our goal is to make that dream become a reality. Our company will be VERY transparent, showcasing and updating the public with concept art, pencil tests, model sheets, animatics, and much much more. We are excited to show everyone what we have been working on. Please join us in our new adventure!

The first project of the studio is Bluth Fables, which has Bluth writing, drawing and narrating short stories similar to nursery rhymes and Aesop’s fables. This project is in association with Lee’s Traditional Animation. Lee has been live-streaming progress videos via his YouTube page every week, which are good resources for any aspiring artists.

Bluth is the maestro behind beloved features like The Secret of NIMH, An American Tail, The Land Before Time, All Dogs Go to Heaven, Anastasia and the popular hand-drawn video game Dragon’s Lair, which was also featured in Stranger Things 2.

Animator Lavalle Lee has been appointed as the vice president. Lee, who first started studying with Bluthe in 2009, was a project leader at Don Bluth Films, where he helped launch a crowdfunding campaign for the feature adaptation of Dragon’s Lair, which is now in works with Netflix.