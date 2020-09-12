‘Pokémon Journeys: The Series’ to run new episodes on Netflix

New episodes of the 23rd season of the Pokémon animated series is available exclusively on Netflix in the U.S. In the next twelve episodes of Pokémon Journeys: The Series, Ash, his partner Pikachu, and their new friend, Goh, continue their adventures across multiple regions in the Pokémon world.

Pokémon Journeys: The Series features a new theme song, The Journey Starts Today, written and performed by the Juno award-winning band, Walk off the Earth. Fans can also enjoy a wide selection of past seasons of the Pokémon animated series on Netflix, as well as many full-length animated Pokémon movies like Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back—Evolution and Pokémon the Movie: The Power of Us.

Pokémon Journeys: The Series synopsis:

Pokémon Trainer Ash Ketchum has a new plan: see the world! But first, he and his partner Pikachu are headed to the opening of the Cerise Laboratory, a research facility dedicated to uncovering the mysteries of Pokémon in every region. Ash meets Goh, another boy with boundless curiosity about Pokémon, and both are overjoyed when Professor Cerise asks them to become official research fellows. With Ash as determined as ever to become a Pokémon Master, and Goh aiming to catch one of every Pokémon (including the Mythical Mew), our heroes are in for adventure and excitement as they explore the wide world of Pokémon!