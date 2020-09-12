‘Borderlands 3’s’ latest update included DLC support and more

A new update of Borderlands 3 has arrived on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia, and PC. The September hotfix update adds support for the fourth campaign expansion pack Psycho Krieg and the Fantastic Fustercluck. The level cap is also increased to 65. The update will download and install automatically. You should receive a ‘hotfix applied’ message on the main menu once the update has been properly installed.
General
- Added two more ammo SDU upgrades for pistols, shotguns, submachine guns, assault rifles, and grenades and two expansion SDU upgrades for the Lost Loot machine on Sanctuary III
- Addressed a reported concern where the “Refill Ammo” prompt would persist for clients in a multiplayer session
- Player class icons will now show with profile pictures for Steam and Epic Games Store PC cross-platform players
Mayhem
- Players will now have a chance to redeem themselves in Fight For Your Life when Slayer is active and they have killed an enemy with melee
- Mayhem modifiers will no longer change when players join through matchmaking
- Added Mayhem damage scaling support to shields with Nova or Reflect behavior
Character
- Amara’s Ties that Bind augment now only passes gun and melee damages to enemies
- The Beastmaster’s Headcount passive skill no longer prevents Rakk Attack from gaining the proper number of charges when scoring critical hits
- The Beastmaster’s Dominance skill will continue to damage beast targets throughout the skill’s duration
- The Beastmaster’s St4ckbot class mod will no longer reset its damage stack increase when an enemy takes damage from a splash source or elemental damage done over time
- The Beastmaster’s Friend-Bot class mod now increases pet damage
- The Gunner’s Drowning in Brass passive skill now applies bonus damage to both of Iron Bear’s weapons, rather than just the left
Hotfixes
- Addressed a reported concern that the Legendary Shotgun The Garcia would fire vertically when being used by the client in multiplayer