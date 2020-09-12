G5 Entertainment announces the global release of new game ‘Pyramid of Mahjong’

G5 Entertainment announces the release of its new free-to-play mahjong solitaire game, Pyramid of Mahjong, now available globally in the Amazon Appstore, Google Play, Microsoft Windows Store, and soon on the Apple App Store.

In Pyramid of Mahjong, players travel back in time to a settlement on Nile Delta to help a Pharaoh restore a ruined civilisation back to its former glory. The game features a unique blend of city building and classic tile pairing tied together with a storyline full of intrigue. As players play through thousands of tile matching levels, they can enjoy the vibrant settings inspired by Ancient Egypt, which gives players a new and exciting experience in the Solitaire genre.

Official post reads,”This new mahjong solitaire game is a unique and epic blend of city building and classic tile pairing, tied together with a storyline full of court intrigues, cunning plans and historical events worthy of Nefertiti, all set in the colorful and vibrant atmosphere of Ancient Egypt. You’re an ambitious third-generation architect who is searching for your sister after her mysterious disappearance. Help the determined citizens revive their community after devastating attacks by the power-mad Irsu and his wily retinue. Then establish a link between your family and magical antiquities to enthrone the right person. Makeover a fertile ground, find your missing sister and keep a powerful artifact away from evil forces to ensure that fortune favors your settlers once again! On your way to prosperity, collect achievements and get special tools, such as the Dice booster (which gets you out of a difficult situation), the Brazier booster (which blows up multiple pairs of tiles) and many other innovative features that can enhance your gameplay experience!”

As with all new G5 games, Pyramid of Mahjong has G5 Friends network built-in, making it possible to play with friends