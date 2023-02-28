KRAFTON’s NEW STATE MOBILE, the popular battle royale game for iOS and Android, has launched a new February update and players will have a whole new battleground map: LAGNA.

This four square kilometre desert wasteland will have mid-to-long range battle areas surrounded by ridges. A sniper’s playground, the area has an unpredictable topography where dangers could be lurking anywhere. New cable cars make transit safer, and LAGNA’s two new vehicles join four of NEW STATE’s mainstay rides.

Update 0.9.45 brings Survivor Pass Vol. 16, which has a new lead character named Jenny Quick. Players will be able to equip Jenny’s customisable face skin for free after completing all of the story quests.

The game will be receiving a lineup of balance and quality of life updates, including changes to screenshake, adjustments to endgame Blue Zone damage and new tracking bullets for the Mk47 Mutant.

Here are the features:

A Sniper’s Paradise: Unpredictable is the name of the game with LAGNA’s 16 square kilometers of desert set to shake up the battle royale game, as rocky ridges peppered throughout the wide-open landscape create opportunities for medium- and long-range engagements.

Safe Travel: The LAGNA map replaces the game’s trams, which provide safety and healing for players as they cross a map, with cable cars that better fit the desert setting.

Less-Safe Travel: Survivors looking for a manual form of transport will be able to use LAGNA’s two new vehicles: the Rex, a sturdy, gas-powered four-passenger pickup truck; and the Acton, a two-passenger electric quad bike that can easily manage the desert’s steepest slopes. The two newcomers will be joined by a familiar cast of other rides: Buggy, Vulture, Boat and Aqua Rail.

A New Friend: The arrival of Survivor Pass Vol. 16 introduces a new protagonist to the NEW STATE MOBILE mix: Jenny Quick. For free and premium players alike, completing Jenny’s newly added set of story missions will unlock a free face customisation for her. Players who upgrade to the Premium Pass will receive the New State Jenny Quick costume set, and a Premium Plus upgrade will instantly unlock the first 15 levels of the Survivor Pass.

A Deadlier Endgame: With the launch of update 0.9.45, Blue Zone damage will be higher for Survivors who are further away from the safe zone.

A New Mutation: The Mk47 Mutant semiautomatic rifle is getting a new C2 customisation, which adds the ability to use tracking bullets. Hitting an enemy with a tracking bullet reveals their location to you and your squadmates for 10 seconds, even if they’re in cover. An Mk47 Mutant C2 also deals higher damage, but these benefits come with tradeoffs: The C2 customisation can’t use the magazine slot and it suffers from decreased recoil control.