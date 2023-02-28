Samar Studio has announced that The Front, a survival-open-world-crafting (SOC) shooter game, will be coming to PC later this year. The studio has also released a first-look trailer for the game, and has debuted its Steam page, where interested players may add the title to their wishlists.

The Front takes place in a post-apocalyptic sandbox landscape populated with zombie-like mutants and hostile factions. In another reality, a tyrannical empire has conquered the world and is enacting a global “citizen” policy. Using monitoring devices, a ruthless will to kill, and advanced technology, the empire seeks to change mankind forever. Already stripped of their freedom, faith, and in many cases, life, humans are on the verge of finally losing that which they call home. The surviving members of humanity’s resistance are hoping to use time travel technology to return to the past and correct the course of history.

On this war-torn land, players will engage imperial forces, exiles, and rebels in an epic battle that will determine the fate of humanity. In their fight to rewrite the world’s fate, players will explore ruins and enemy areas, craft weapons and equipment, build bases, pilot vehicles, battle the elements, and contend with fearsome foes.

Danger lurks everywhere in The Front, and players will need to work together to survive. Building a base with adequate defenses is important, but friends can mean the difference between death and survival when exploring the world to scour for resources and crafting formulas — especially when fighting off waves of enemies.

Features and Gameplay