L-R: Sahil Chopra & Ankush Kaul

Digital ad tech conglomerate iCubesWire has been appointed as the animation and video production agency for Ambience Group. Ambience Group is India’s real estate developer with a portfolio of residential, commercial, retail and hospitality projects.

iCubesWire agency is known for its expertise in producing 2D animation, 3D animation, stop-motion, live-action, live stream, screencast and whiteboard videos.

“We are confident that iCubesWire will bring innovative ideas and creative video solutions, enhancing our ability to create captivating marketing campaigns,” said Ambience Group chief business officer Ankush Kaul.

“Our team is committed to delivering high-quality work that exceeds Ambience Group’s expectations and helps them achieve their marketing goals,” said iCubesWire founder and CEO Sahil Chopra.

iCubesWire already delivers 2D, 3D, video shoots for Luxor, Sharp India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, SBI Cards, DS Group.