New PS5 Launch Ad surfaces

PS5

PlayStation just dropped a new launch ad for the PlayStation 5 that also reveals that many video games are coming to the next-gen console in the near future.



It opens with Horizon Forbidden West but segues into titles like Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Demon’s Souls, and more. As the video states, there are new worlds to explore on the PS5.

PlayStation had previously released a PS5 launch ad using the same exact audio but with a live-action ad behind it. This time around they have used footage from actual video games, cinematic and otherwise, in the new version. While the previous version had a catchy tag line “Play Has No Limits”, the new one has “New Worlds To Explore” and the previous one.

The PS5 India stock (and even global stock) scenario is such that there is no guarantee of the stocks being available at many offline retailers as usual. In the US, PS5 will only be available online during the launch.

Given the hung status of PS5 official India pre-orders, it’s likely to take longer to get your hands on a PS5 here.

The PlayStation 5 is slated to launch on 12 November 2020 in the United States and on 19 November globally.