New ‘Hitman 3’ level revealed in Under The Hood Trailer



IO Interactive gave a glimpse of one of the new levels coming to the upcoming Hitman 3. Chongqing will take Agent 47 to the streets of a Chinese transportation hub.

Hitman 3 is an upcoming stealth game developed and published by IO Interactive. The game will be the eighth main instalment in the Hitman series and the third and final instalment of the World of Assassination trilogy, following Hitman and Hitman 2.

Improvements to rendering, animation and AI in Hitman 3 will also benefit locations from the previous games in the trilogy, which can be imported to the new title.

On PS5 and Xbox Series X, Hitman 3 will run in 4K resolution at 60fps with HDR support. Hitman 3 will feature “a much darker tone than the previous games in the trilogy,” according to director Mattias Engström.

IO has recently announced that it is also working on a game based on James Bond. Dubbed Project 007, all we know about the game is that it has a teaser trailer.

Hitman 3 is set to hit PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch and PC on 20 January 2021.