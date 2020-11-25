‘Bluey’ brings Christmas special episodes on Disney Jr. on 11 Dec.

This festive season will be special for kids as The Blue Heeler family will have a Bluey holiday special Christmas episode, premiering on 11 December on Disney Junior.

The seasonal compilation episode includes a brand-new story, Christmas Swim, which will introduce two new characters – Frisky and Uncle Rad to the audiences. In the debut story, Bluey gets a new teddy for Christmas and introduces him to the whole family. The family plays too rough and teddy wants to go home – until Frisky convinces him to stay!

The special compilation also features fan favourites Verandah Santa and Sleepytime – perfect for kids and families celebrating the festival during these tough times.

In Verandah Santa, it’s Christmas and Bluey is very focused on being good to get more presents. But when a game of Verandah Santa leaves cousin Socks upset, Bluey must learn the virtue of kindness.

In Sleepytime, Bingo and Floppy have an intergalactic adventure in Bingo’s dream, while the rest of her sleep-deprived family try to navigate her non-stop night-time bed hopping.

A very popular series, Bluey follows the adventures of a lovable and inexhaustible six-year-old Blue Heeler puppy, who lives with her dad, Bandit; mum, Chilli; and four-year-old little sister, Bingo. In every episode, Bluey uses her limitless Blue Heeler energy to play elaborate games that unfold in unpredictable and hilarious ways, bringing her family and the whole neighborhood into her world of fun.