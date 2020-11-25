Cosmos-Maya inks global digital distribution deals starting North America

Leading India and Singapore-based animation studio, Cosmos-Maya, has secured three key digital distribution deals enabling its original content to air on leading platforms worldwide and in North America.

Cosmos-Maya content will be available across 120 platforms globally including Amazon Fire TV, Apple iTunes, Hulu, ROKU and Vudu. US-based OTT.Studio has picked up four Cosmos-Maya titles – Vir The Robot Boy, Motu Patlu, Tik Tak Tail, and Chacha Bhatija for its own Cartoon Plus channel which is available on both Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

In a separate deal, Cosmos-Maya has signed a far-reaching agreement with Binge! Networks which sees the same four original titles air on over 100 platforms across North America and globally (excluding Indian and the Indian subcontinent).

Additionally, Cosmos-Maya’s own digital channel WowKidz is available through on Roku and Amazon Fire TV under the terms of the Binge! Networks agreement. Cosmos-Maya’s Wowkidz channel airs animated shows from around the world as well as its original series. WowKidz provides kids 24/7 streaming access to multiple popular kids’ programmes like Motu Patlu, Vir The Robot Boy, Chacha Bhatija, and Tik Tak Tail.

Commenting on these deals, Cosmos-Maya CEO Anish Metha stated, “The syndication of our content across digital platforms is strategic focus for our global growth. We are delighted that through these three agreements, our content and channel are now available on over 120 platforms across the world – starting with North America which is a key territory for our expansion. We look forward to a whole new international audience for our entertaining and unique collection of shows.”