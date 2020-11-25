DreamWorks has unveiled the official trailer of ‘The Boss Baby: Family Business’

DreamWorks Animation has released the trailer for their upcoming movie The Boss Baby: Family Business. The sequel to the hit 2017 animated movie is set several years into the future finding Tim (James Marsden) and Ted (Alec Baldwin) drifted apart by their very different lives.

While Ted became a successful hedge fund CEO, Tim is married to wife Carol (Eva Longoria) and is a stay-at-home dad to a seven-year-old daughter named Tabitha. The brothers soon have to team up again when Tabitha’s new baby sister Tina (Amy Sedaris) is revealed to be the new boss baby: a secret agent spying on Tabitha’s school and its mysterious founder, Dr. Armstrong (Jeff Goldblum).

The official synopsis for The Boss Baby: Family Business reads:

In the sequel to DreamWorks Animation’s Oscar-nominated blockbuster comedy, the Templeton brothers—Tim (James Marsden, X-Men franchise) and his Boss Baby little bro Ted (Alec Baldwin)—have become adults and drifted away from each other. Tim is now a married stay-at-home dad. Ted is a hedge fund CEO. But a new boss baby with a cutting-edge approach and a can-do attitude is about to bring them together again … and inspire a new family business. Tim and his wife, Carol (Eva Longoria), the breadwinner of the family, live in the suburbs with their super-smart 7-year-old daughter Tabitha (Ariana Greenblatt, Avengers: Infinity War), and adorable new infant Tina (Amy Sedaris, Netflix’s BoJack Horseman). Tabitha, who’s at the top her class at the prestigious Acorn Center for Advanced Childhood, idolizes her Uncle Ted and wants to become like him, but Tim, still in touch with his overactive youthful imagination, worries that she’s working too hard and is missing out on a normal childhood. When baby Tina reveals that she’s—ta-da!—a top-secret agent for BabyCorp on a mission to uncover the dark secrets behind Tabitha’s school and its mysterious founder, Dr. Edwin Armstrong (Jeff Goldblum), it will reunite the Templeton brothers in unexpected ways, lead them to re-evaluate the meaning of family and discover what truly matters.

Lisa Kudrow and Jimmy Kimmel also reprise their roles as Ted and Tim’s parents.