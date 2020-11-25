Black Women Animate and Cartoon Network present first ‘Black in Animation Awards’

Animation studio Black Women Animate (BWA) and Cartoon Network Studios have teamed up to launch the first-ever Black in Animation Awards Show. This initiative honours and celebrates Black people paving the way in the animation industry.

The theme of this year’s event is “Honoring Our Stories.” The ceremony will honour Walt Disney Studios president of streaming Vanessa Morrison with the Trailblazer Award; Disney Television Animation EP and director Bruce Smith with Narrative Creator Award; TV director and experimental filmmaker Dr Ayoka Chenzira with Cultural Innovator Award; director Tina Obo with Rising Star Award; Disney Television Animation director Latoya Raveneau with Next Gen Award; and animator and story artist Carole Holliday with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

“Three years into our start-up, we are continually dismayed at the lack of knowledge people have about Black legends in animation,” reflected BWA Studios founder and CEO Taylor K. Shaw and founding and managing partner JLove Calderón. “Prior to this show, there was no place to really honour and acknowledge the incredible role that Black folx have had in the animation industry. Keeping to our motto: if you don’t see it, create it! Thus, the first-ever Black in Animation Award Show was established.”

Honorees were selected by the Awards Show Nomination Committee which included esteemed industry veterans and community leaders like Nickelodeon recruiting and talent development VP Camille Eden, Cartoon Network original series development VP Nicole Rivera, director/ showrunner Lynne Southerland, BWA Studios supervising producer and Jim Henson and Deluxe Animation EP Sidney Clifton, Lion Forge Animation president Carl Reed, Netflix producer Jinko Gotoh, and Disney head of effects Marlon West.

The show will be hosted by Grammy Award-winning artist Estelle who will also be performing her fan-favourite song True Kinda Love from Cartoon Network’s Steven Universe: The Movie.