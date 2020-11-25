400 new games to arrive on Google Stadia and Stadia Pro to get six new titles

Google has announced that around 400 new games are on the way for its Stadia Cloud game streaming service. Stadia director of games Jack Buser said in an interview with MobileSyrup that most of these games would be arriving in 2021 and beyond.

“We are looking many years out into the future. Gaming is one of the biggest businesses at Google, which is why you see us investing so much time and energy to support all these hundreds of developers building all these games. We have a very exciting year ahead of us. And, in fact, we have very exciting many years ahead of us,” said Buser.

Having 400 games from so many different developers on the Stadia roadmap shows both how much Google is pushing the platform. Along with it, Google Stadia is adding six new games to its growing collection onc 1 December as part of Stadia Pro.

The development was shared on the official Stadia community forum and these games include Into the Breach, Hitman 2, Kine, Monster Jam Steel Titans, Everspace, and Secret Neighbor. Currently, there are over 30 games available as part of the Stadia Pro subscription that costs $9.99 per month. Also, 30 November is the last chance for Stadia Pro owners to claim SUPERHOT, Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid, Little Nightmares, Hello Neighbor, and Super Bomberman R Online for free with Stadia Pro.

The company has made some big hires as part of its first-party development efforts, including ex-Ubisoft and EA producer Jade Raymond and ex-Sony Santa Monica studio head Shannon Studstill.

Meanwhile, Google announced that its cloud gaming service will come to iPhones and iPads in the near future through an upcoming web app.

Google said it has been building a progressive web app version of Stadia that will run in the mobile version of Apple’s Safari browser, similar to how Microsoft intends to deliver its competing xCloud service on iOS sometime next year.

Google Stadia is currently unavailable in India.