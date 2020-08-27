Netflix is bringing ‘Resident Evil’ live-action original series

Resident Evil is officially headed to television. Netflix has given an eight-episode order to a drama series inspired by Capcom’s hugely popular Resident Evil survival horror game franchise.

When the Wesker kids move to New Raccoon City, the secrets they uncover might just be the end of everything. Resident Evil, a new live action series based on Capcom’s legendary survival horror franchise, is coming to Netflix. pic.twitter.com/XWh5XYxklD — NX (@NXOnNetflix) August 27, 2020

The upcoming series will feature an original story set within the world of the Resident Evil, set across two timelines. The first will see sisters Jade and Billie Wesker (presumably of some relation to longtime series antagonist Albert Wesker) move to the corporate town of New Raccoon City at age 14, before realizing the destination and their father “may be concealing dark secrets.”

Writer Andrew Dabb said , “Resident Evil is my favorite game of all time. I’m incredibly excited to tell a new chapter in this amazing story and bring the first-ever Resident Evil series to Netflix members around the world. For every type of Resident Evil fan, including those joining us for the first time, the series will be complete with a lot of old friends, and some things (bloodthirsty, insane things) people have never seen before.”

The second timeline will jump 16 years into the future, with the Earth devastated by Resident Evil’s signature zombie-making T-virus, and focus on Jade (and the less than 15 million human survivors) trying to survive in a world overrun by six billion mutated monsters.