343 Industries and Microsoft brings back ‘Halo’ veteran Joseph Staten

Halo Infinite is bringing onboard one of the most veteran Joseph Staten in Halo’s history. Developer 343 Industries has confirmed that Joseph Staten–who wrote Bungie’s original Halo, as well as Halo 2, Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST, and Halo Reach–is joining the Halo Infinite team as its project lead for the campaign.

“The team has been working hard realizing our vision for campaign and we’re happy to have Joseph’s help to get it to the finish line,” 343 said in a blog post.

The news was revealed on Halo Waypoint, further clarifying that Staten will officially be joining as project lead for Halo Infinite‘s campaign after helping launch Tell Me Why this week.

“Joseph will be focused on supporting the campaign team’s existing, talented, creative leaders and ensuring they have everything they need to create an awesome Halo game.”

In addition to Staten, Pierre Hintze, the head of the publishing team for Halo: The Master Chief Collection, will be joining the Halo Infinite team as a project lead for its Free-To-Play multiplayer experience.”He and his team have demonstrated an amazing ability to deliver new content, an excellent flighting program, and substantive updates across MCC over the past year.We look forward to having his expertise directly on the Halo Infinite team as we look to deliver a quality free-to-play multiplayer experience for everyone,”343 said.

343 recently delayed Halo Infinite from holiday 2020 to an unspecified date in 2021. The company pushed the game to next year due in part to development complications related to COVID-19 and the impact of working from home