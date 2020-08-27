‘Fortnite’ Marvel-themed Chapter 2 – Season 4 Nexus War released

Epic Games and Marvel have come together for Fortnite‘s season 4, new chapter for PC, PS4, Xbox One, Android and Nintendo Switch.

This is not the first time they have partnered earlier Fortnite had limited-time modes featuring Thanos and the Infinity Gauntlet for the release of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

The gaming story this time revolves around Marvel characters like Iron Man, Storm, Thor, and Wolverine.

“The war to save Reality starts now. The Lore, Legends, Heroes and Villains from Marvel have arrived in Fortnite. Join the fight and take on Galactus to save all of Reality,” Fortnite has tweeted.

Fortnite Chapter 2 – Season 4 (v14.00) arrives August 27. Downtime for the Season begins at 2 AM ET (06:00 UTC). pic.twitter.com/YYNdMfI5HS — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) August 26, 2020

Meanwhile, Epic Games has confirmed that the upcoming season of Fortnite will not be available to players on iPhones, iPads or Mac due to the company’s legal battle with Apple.

“Apple is blocking Fortnite updates and new installs on the App Store, and has said they will terminate our ability to develop Fortnite for Apple devices. As a result, Fortnite’s newly released Chapter 2 – Season 4 update (v14.00), will not release on iOS and macOS on August 27,” Epic Games said.

Android users, however, can still play the latest version of Fortnite from the Epic Games App for Android on Fortnite.com/Android or the Samsung Galaxy Store.