MPL ropes in Amit Bhadana as brand ambassador to drive engagement on YouTube

Mobile Premier League (MPL) has roped in YouTube star Amit Bhadana as its brand ambassador. MPL is focusing on YouTube to increase its brand awareness as it recently crossed 1.2 million subscribers on its channel.

“YouTube is a big focus area for our branding initiatives. A large part of our TG is active on YouTube and we have seen great traction on our app via the channel. Roping in influencers like Amit Bhadana, who have a great connect with their audience, will help us drive our message and take MPL to more prospective users”, said MPL SVP, growth and marketing Abhishek Madhavan.

Bhadana, who is one of the country’s biggest Youtube stars with about 22 million followers, has been associated with MPL for a while. Many of Bhadana’s sketches on YouTube have already featured MPL. Apart from associating with Indian Cricket Captain Virat Kohli and popular actor Tamannaah Bhatia, MPL is leading the charge as brands look to sign up new-age digital influencers and celebrities to bolster their presence.

“I have been associated with MPL right from the company’s early days and I am feeling excited to have come on board as their brand ambassador. I look forward to creating exciting campaigns for them and taking MPL’s core gaming proposition to the masses,” Amit Bhadana said.

MPL has also roped in other major YouTube influencers such as Ashish Chanchlani and Elvish Yadav for its digital brand marketing initiatives. It has also worked with Carry Minati. MPL aims to expand its brand presence on the video platform as part of its digital branding and marketing plans. The gaming platform is focusing on digital integrations with influencers, in-house and user-created videos, and advertisements to further its reach and engagement on the platform.