DreamWorks​ sing-along special to debut on Netflix in December

Daisy and Cole are back with their friends for a Rhyme Time Town sing-along special. The DreamWorks Rhyme Time Town Sing Along Special features on Netflix on 22 December.

The Rhyme Time Town Sing Along Special features the talented voices of Luke Amis (The Romanoffs) as Cole, Annabelle Westenholz-Smith (A Very Very Very Dark Matter) as Daisy, Maddie Evans (Love and Zombies) as Mary Mary, Jude Muir (Kinky Boots: The Musical, The Romanoffs) as Humpty Dumpty, Josh Whitehouse (The Knight Before Christmas) as Chuckley Bear, Rhashan Stone (Keeping Faith) as Hickory Dickory Dock, Judge Dish, Hermit Crab, and Pill, and Louis Suc (High-Rise, Mike the Knight) as Jack and Sled Dog.

In the Rhyme Time Town series, friends Daisy the Puppy and Cole the Kitten use music and imagination to solve problems in a town filled with nursery rhyme characters. From Mary’s little lamb to Ms. MacDonald’s farmers, the classics are reinterpreted for today’s kids.

The series, made for preschoolers, is produced by DreamWorks animation and executive produced by Eric Shaw (Muppet Babies). It premiered on Netflix in June this year. It has since become a huge hit with parents and has spawned a series of children’s books from Simon & Schuster.