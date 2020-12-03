Moin Ejaz emerged as the best ‘Dota 2’ player in the country at the National Finals of Red Bull R1v1r Runes 2020

Dota 2 Red Bull R1v1r Runes: a 1v1 mirror mode tournament is held in eight countries around the world. Red Bull R1v1r Runes is India’s first esports tournament around custom game mode, to scout talent in the country for the best mid-player role in Dota 2.

In 2020, eight online qualifiers of Red Bull R1v1r Runes 2020 India Championship across September, October and November witnessed a participation of 1431 players, from which 32 qualified for the playoffs. Only eight gamers came through and competed in the Red Bull R1v1r Runes 2020 India Finals on 28 November and 29 November where Moin Ejaz from Kolkata emerged as the India champion after the double-elimination rounds.

Red Bull R1v1r Runes 2020 India finalists:

Vishal Gupta (Mumbai)

Nayan Nikam (Pune)

Sahil Viradia (Mumbai)

Rohit R Pawar (Pune)

Jaikishan Malik (Mumbai)

Akshay Dhodi (Mumbai)

Moin Ejaz (Kolkata)

Bari Naser Anwar (Hyderabad)

The best emerging Dota 2 players in the country battled it out at the National Finals of Red Bull R1v1r Runes.

The India Champion of Red Bull R1v1r Runes 2020, Moin Ejaz was awarded a customised gaming rig. The winner and runner-up also get AOC monitors. AOC, CORSAIR and LOCO are partners for Red Bull R1v1r Runes 2020 India Championship.