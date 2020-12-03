‘Darkness Rises’ and ‘For Honor’ team up in global collaboration

Darkness Rises, Nexon’s third-person action mobile role-playing game (RPG), will soon be joining forces with Ubisoft’s highly-acclaimed action game, For Honor, in a global collaboration which is on its way to the players on 15 December.

The Darkness Rises x For Honor collaboration will allow players to experience battles donning Darkness Rises character costumes modelled after fan-favourite For Honor classes, including Kensei, Peacekeeper, Nobushi, Hulda, Warden, Raider, and Black Prior. For Honor factions, Knights, Vikings and Samurai will also be the basis for three new Darkness Rises collaboration pets.

Additionally, there will be various in-game packages for players that can enhance the gameplay experience, including collaboration costumes and For Honor Pet Eggs.

From 15 December through 16 March 2021, live event rewards within the update will include:

Clear Mission Rewards – Players can receive Rank A++ Armor Chests, Rank S Polish Chests, and Rank S For Honor Pet Eggs for completing missions and participating in the events.

Ranking Achievement Reward – As players move up in the ranks in the special collaboration Event PvP Brawl, they can be rewarded with Rank S++ For Honor Costume chests, and can even win full For Honor outfits if they reach the top rank.

To join in on the Darkness Rises x For Honor collaboration, players can download the game for iOS or Android.