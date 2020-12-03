Atresmedia and Planeta Junior launch new TV channel KIDZ

Spain’s one of the leading Communications groups, Atresmedia has joined hands with Planeta Junior, a leading European creator and distributor of entertaining content for children and young people, to create and launch the channel, KIDZ.

Children’s channel KIDZ (atreskidz.com) has launched with over 1,100 hours of content and the programming will expand over the next few weeks. KIDZ is available free on ATRESplayer on all devices, and an exclusive streaming channel is in the pipeline and will launch in the coming weeks.

The KIDZ editorial line promotes quality content that entertains and educates children and young people. Its wide range of series and feature films will expand steadily over the next few months. Content will be available on demand or streamed. KIDZ provides series and films for children ranging from the classics, to CGI and contemporary live action.

KIDZ comes with its own safe and visually distinct environment and identity. Its inclusion in ATRESplayer reinforces the range of content available with a dedicated channel for the youngest members of the family.

KIDZ now joins the other two exclusive ATRESplayer channels (Flooxer and Novelas Nova), and the other Atresmedia TV channels (Antena 3, laSexta, Neox, Nova, Mega and Atreseries). It will have a strong position within the group, as part of Neox mornings, on social networks like Twitter, and as part of the Atresmedia digital mix.

KIDZ offers diverse family entertainment. It’s designed for all age groups and target audiences. The free content is provided jointly by Atresmedia and Planeta Junior. The KIDZ catalogue features children’s series for two to 11 year-olds, ranging across titles such as: Fireman Sam, Thomas and Friends or Baby Heidi. Series for older children like Gormiti, Pokémon and Mutant Busters are also available.

All viewers will enjoy current series for children and young people, including: Monster High, Hot Wheels City, Barbie Dreamtopia, Egyxos, Enchantimals and recent release: Pucca. Programming will also feature a great collection of classic series like: Heidi, Marco, Betty Boop, Érase Una Vez [Once Upon a Time], Maya the Bee, and Vicky The Viking.

All current and future KIDZ content is remarkable for its fame, and for shaping a generation of children and securing numerous fans. Many of these productions make ideal family viewing. They allow the youngest members of the family to enjoy the stories while the grown-ups relive their childhood favourites.