Toy and game company Hasbro and Minecraft today announced a partnership for the popular sandbox videogame. The free Minecraft NERF World DLC (downloadable content) gives players an immersive experience full of challenges involving NERF blasters combined with Minecraft worlds and mobs.

NERF is an active play lifestyle brand that is into digital and gaming offerings, licensed products, sports expansions, in-person experiences, talent partnerships and more.

In the Minecraft NERF World DLC, players use NERF blasters to target Minecraft mobs in different arenas inspired by locations from the game, featuring experiences that are true to the NERF brand: blaster battles, a NERF-themed arena, parkour challenges, and more. Throughout these experiences, players will wield Minecraft NERF products and fight a final boss inspired by one of the most memorable Minecraft mobs: the NERF Ender Dragon.

The DLC integrates real-world products into its gameplay loop, including Hasbro’s Minecraft-branded NERF Ender Dragon Blaster, which is available at Walmart and other major retailers.

The Minecraft NERF World DLC will be available for Minecraft: Bedrock Edition via Minecraft Marketplace on 2 October 2023.